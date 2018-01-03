Seven super speedy strikes
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has scored the fastest goal in the Premier League this season, but is it the fastest ever?
Super Sterling! Raheem took just 38 seconds to open the scoring as Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0. The England forward slotted in Leroy Sane's cross for the quickest goal in the Premier League this season, but how does it stack up against other hot shots?
Well, it may be speedy but it doesn't beat last season's fastest goal scorer - Chelsea's Pedro. The Spaniard scored after just 30 seconds against Manchester United in 2017. It was the sixth time the Red Devils have conceded inside the first minute of a Premier League match. That must be the fastest ever, mustn't it?
Nowhere near! Back in 2000, Tottenham and England centre back Ledley King scored after just 10 seconds! Amazing - that's probably faster than you can read this paragraph!
What about international goals? Well, that honour falls to Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace. FIFA says the Belgium striker took just 8.1 seconds to hit the fastest goal in World Cup history when he scored in a qualifying match against Gibraltar in 2016. Belgium went on to win 6-0 and Benteke scored a hat-trick!
The player in white here is Hong Kong's Cheung Sai Ho. He made his name with a goal for the Hong Kong youth team 2.8 seconds after the start of a match in the 1993 international youth tournament, the Gothia Cup.
But can you believe it, there could be an even quicker one that that?! Although it's not been given the official rubber stamp, a goal from the kick off by Nawaf al-Abed (in blue) of Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal was timed at just two seconds! His cheeky effort surprised both the opposition goalkeeper and the TV cameraman, who only caught up with the ball as it flew into the net.
Kris Boyd is the highest scorer in the Scottish Premier League/Premiership era and in 2017 he also took the fastest goal record, taking just 10 seconds to put Kilmarnock in front against Ross County. Boyd, who has also played for Scotland, Rangers and Middlesbrough has scored over 200 goals.
Seven super speedy strikes
- 3 January 2018
