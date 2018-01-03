Meet the twins born in two different years

Image copyright Kristen Powers/ KBAK/KBFX Eyewitness News

Most twins share the same birthday - but this pair in the US weren't even born in the same year!

Say hello to Joaquin Junior and Aitana de Jesus - they are the pretty unusual brother and sister!

Joaquin Junior was born at 11.58 p.m. on 31 December, 2017 and his twin sister was born twenty minutes later, on 1 January 2018.

The doctor who delivered them at a hospital in California, Dr Seyed Tamjidi, said: "It's pretty unusual... I've been doing this for 35 years, and I've never had this before."

Their mum Maria got a New Year surprise as they were due to arrive on 27th January.

Aitana was also the first baby born at the hospital in 2018, and going with the hospital's tradition the family was given a prize of $3,000 of nappies and other baby supplies that will now be used for both babies.

Do you think when they get older and have arguments, Joaquin will be playing the "I'm a year older than you" card?