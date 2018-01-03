In pics: Storm Eleanor batters country
Strong winds have caused power cuts and huge waves in parts of the UK and Ireland.
PA
Parts of the UK are waking up to strong winds and rain today thanks to Storm Eleanor. Thousands of homes have been left without power and warnings are in places for winds of up to 80mph in Wales, England, most of Northern Ireland and parts of southern Scotland. In Aberystwyth in west Wales, waves crashed against the sea wall overnight.
Adrian Mullan
The winds were strong enough to blow trees down in Fortwilliam Park in north Belfast in Northern Ireland. More than 12,000 homes have no electricity in Northern Ireland, while there are 2,700 properties without power in England and 460 in Wales.
EPA
The storm has caused windy and rainy weather across the UK, including the capital, London.
Michael Scott/Twitter/ PA
The storm has also hit Ireland - this Christmassy street in Galway was flooded.
@gneote/Twitter/PA
This car park was also flooded in Galway, Ireland. There are 50 flood warnings in place in England, more than 30 in Wales and more than 10 in Scotland.
