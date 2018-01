Over Christmas we saw the 12th Doctor, played by Peter Capaldi, have his final adventure as he said goodbye as Doctor Who.

But, have you ever wondered what happens to the set of the TARDIS in between filming?

Take a look at this footage showing how the TARDIS is taken down.

What a moment in time!

The 13th Doctor will be played by Jodie Whittaker and will hit our screens later in the year.