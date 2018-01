Check out this group of baby pandas in China.

The ten cubs are kicking off 2018 in a new enclosure.

They're all around one year old and will be living there on their own without an adult panda.

It's as part of a project where scientists are looking at how to protect and breed endangered wild animals, including giant pandas.

Experts at the research centre say they're settling in to their new home!

Find out what they get up to.