In pics: The biggest music stories of 2017
From record-breaking albums to charity singles and the return of Tay. 2017 has had it all!
It's been an amazing year for Ed Sheeran. After releasing his third album, Divide, he's broken all sorts of records. At one point he bagged nine of the top 10 spots in the singles charts! Not to mention headlining the Glastonbury music festival, breaking his arm after falling off a bike, going to Buckingham Palace to pick up an MBE, teaming up with Beyonce for a Christmas number one and collecting his first Mercury Prize nomination! Phew - is that all?!
2017 was a huge year for Taylor Swift. She came back with her latest album, Reputation, which was a record-breaker. It was the biggest selling album of the year in the US. She also had her first ever number one in the UK singles chart with Look What You Made Me Do. 2018? We bet she's 'Ready For It'!
We know they're ace as a band but this year the 1D boys have been going in their own directions. Harry released his debut solo album while Niall and Louis had hits with Slow Hands and Back To You. It's also been a big year in music for Liam but an even bigger one personally as he became a dad!
Stormzy's also had a busy year. Not only did he win three Mobo awards and get a Mercury Prize nomination, but he also performed at the Brits and MTV EMAs as well as the X Factor.
The music world united following an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. The singer helped put on the One Love Manchester concert where she was joined by some of the world's biggest stars including Little Mix and Justin Bieber.
Stars also came together to support those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. A charity single was released featuring Craig David, Rita Ora, Liam Payne and Stormzy.
