In pics: The biggest music stories of 2017

It's been an amazing year for Ed Sheeran. After releasing his third album, Divide, he's broken all sorts of records. At one point he bagged nine of the top 10 spots in the singles charts! Not to mention headlining the Glastonbury music festival, breaking his arm after falling off a bike, going to Buckingham Palace to pick up an MBE, teaming up with Beyonce for a Christmas number one and collecting his first Mercury Prize nomination! Phew - is that all?!