Baby sea turtles released in to the wild in Mexico

Thousands of baby sea turtles have been released into the wild in Mexico.

Families came together on the beach in Concepcion Bamba to watch as the hatchlings made their way into the sea.

Olive ridley turtles on the Pacific Coast of Mexico are endangered, elsewhere in the world they're listed as "vulnerable".

That's because the number of them is going down.

Although it's illegal to sell turtle eggs in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, they're often sold in markets alongside turtle meat.

The aim of releasing so many turtles at once is to help make more people aware of them and how they need protecting.

The turtles get their name, olive ridley, from the green colour of their shells.