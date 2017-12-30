In pictures: US and Canada big freeze
Forecasters think the bitterly cold weather will continue into the start of 2018 as temperatures drop to record lows.
-
Getty Images
Parts of America and Canada are extremely cold at the moment. The low temperatures, ice and wind chills can be really dangerous and have meant it's difficult for people living there to carry on as normal.
-
Getty Images
Although these shoppers in Chicago are braving the cold, many people have been forced to stay indoors. The snow and ice has also meant drivers have got stranded and it's caused problems for emergency services too. Firefighters in one town reported having to dig a woman out of her home which was covered in snow.
-
Getty Images
North Dakota and northern Minnesota have been among the coldest spots in America with temperatures expected to plunge to around -34.4 C. People are being warned to wrap up warm to avoid getting ill.
-
Getty Images
Forecasters are warning people from Memphis to Maine to expect a freezing New Year's night. In New York temperatures will almost reach record lows as they see in 2018. It's thought it could be the second-coldest New Year evening on record there.
-
Getty Images
Ice has been a big problem with people in Chicago being told to stay away from this lakefront. Weather officials also say that higher winds are pushing temperatures even further down. It means in places such as New England, New York City and Philadelphia it'll feel like -17 C outside.
-
ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images
Parts of Canada are colder than the North Pole or Mars. Extreme cold warnings have been issued for many places across the country including Quebec where this shopper is trying to keep warm. Officials say the coldest spot has been in Armstrong, Ontario where the temperature dropped to -42.8 C.
Image gallery
US and Canada big freeze in pictures
- 30 December 2017
In pics: 2017's best TV moments
- 28 December 2017