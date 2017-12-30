In pictures: US and Canada big freeze

Forecasters think the bitterly cold weather will continue into the start of 2018 as temperatures drop to record lows.

  • Man walks next to icy Chicago river Getty Images

    Parts of America and Canada are extremely cold at the moment. The low temperatures, ice and wind chills can be really dangerous and have meant it's difficult for people living there to carry on as normal.

  • Shoppers wrapped up Getty Images

    Although these shoppers in Chicago are braving the cold, many people have been forced to stay indoors. The snow and ice has also meant drivers have got stranded and it's caused problems for emergency services too. Firefighters in one town reported having to dig a woman out of her home which was covered in snow.

  • Man in coat walks in snow Getty Images

    North Dakota and northern Minnesota have been among the coldest spots in America with temperatures expected to plunge to around -34.4 C. People are being warned to wrap up warm to avoid getting ill.

  • Two women take a selfie in front of a frozen fountain Getty Images

    Forecasters are warning people from Memphis to Maine to expect a freezing New Year's night. In New York temperatures will almost reach record lows as they see in 2018. It's thought it could be the second-coldest New Year evening on record there.

  • A sign warning of ice Getty Images

    Ice has been a big problem with people in Chicago being told to stay away from this lakefront. Weather officials also say that higher winds are pushing temperatures even further down. It means in places such as New England, New York City and Philadelphia it'll feel like -17 C outside.

  • Cold shopper in Quebec ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images

    Parts of Canada are colder than the North Pole or Mars. Extreme cold warnings have been issued for many places across the country including Quebec where this shopper is trying to keep warm. Officials say the coldest spot has been in Armstrong, Ontario where the temperature dropped to -42.8 C.

