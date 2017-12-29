Bali beaches vanishing under TONNES of plastic rubbish

Bali is an island in Indonesia, in south-east Asia. It is really popular with tourists who like to go on holiday there to visit its beautiful beaches. But it is becoming more and more covered with rubbish. Just last month, officials there declared a “garbage emergency” across 3.7 miles of the island’s beaches, which included Kuta beach. 700 cleaners and 35 trucks worked to get rid of about 100 tonnes of rubbish every single day, like the person in this picture is doing.