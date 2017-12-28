In pics: 2017's best TV moments
All the best moments from the top TV shows of 2017...
BBC
It was out with the old, in with the new when Jodie Whittaker replaced Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who this Christmas.
ITV
She won us all over when she gobbled down worms and spiders in the jungle - so it was no surprise when Toff won this year's I'm A Celeb.
Guy Levy/BBC
Actor Joe McFadden beat serious competition from Debbie and Alexandra to be crowned champion of Strictly Come Dancing 2017. He and partner Katya are the 15th champion couple to lift the glitterball trophy.
BBC
One of the highlights of Blue Planet II was these amazing surfing dolphins, caught on camera as they played in huge waves. In another episode, the team travelled deep underwater to film creatures that had never been seen before on camera.
Channel 4
Sophie won this year's Great British Bake Off - which was the first year it was on Channel 4. The new line up included a new judge, Prue Leith, as well as new presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.
In pics: 2017's best TV moments
