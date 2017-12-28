Five amazing things that happened in 2017

The new year is just around the corner, so it's the perfect time to look back and celebrate all the amazing things that have happened in 2017.

1. It's been the UK's greenest year ever

2017 has been the greenest year ever for the UK's electricity production.

Using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels meant that records were broken for clean energy this year.

In June, for the first time, wind, nuclear and solar power created more UK power than gas and coal combined.

And in April, the UK had its first full day without using any coal power since the Industrial Revolution, over 200 years ago.

2. An amazing medical breakthrough

Scientists have continued to make medical breakthroughs to help treat diseases.

A team at University College London developed a drug that they hope could stop Huntington's disease, which is a disease that damages the nerve cells in the brain.

Experts say it could be the biggest breakthrough in these types of diseases for 50 years.

3. England won the World Cup

In July, England's women lifted the Cricket World Cup, after a thrilling final against India.

England beat them by just nine runs at Lord's cricket ground in London, in front of thousands of home fans.

4. Cassini sent back its last incredible photos

Nasa's Cassini space probe crashed into Saturn's atmosphere, ending its epic 20-year journey to explore the planet.

In that time it took thousands of pictures, giving the closest and most detailed look at Saturn's rings and its moons.

Amongst its many discoveries, Cassini has found new moons orbiting the planet, signs of possible life on existing moons and huge underground oceans spewing fountains of water into space.

5. A Royal love story

Finally - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave us a fairytale love story to round off the year.

They officially announced their engagement in November, and will be getting married next May in Windsor.