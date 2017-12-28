How do you build the world's tallest Lego tower?

Image copyright JACK GUEZ

Check out this incredible tower made of Lego bricks in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Volunteers built a 36-metre tower using more than half a million plastic bricks donated by local people.

They're hoping to smash the previous Lego tower world record of 35.05 metres, which was set in Italy in 2015.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lots of volunteers helped make the Lego tower, with over half a million bricks

Once it's finished, organisers will use pictures from drones to prove that the tower is the tallest one ever built.

The Lego tower has taken over a year to design and build, and was the idea of teachers in the city.

They wanted to build it in memory of one of their students, eight-year-old Omer Sayag, who died in 2014 and who used to build Lego towers when he was ill.