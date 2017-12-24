London Zoo has reopened

Image copyright Getty Images

London Zoo has opened its gates to visitors again, after a fire caused it to close on Saturday

The fire broke out in the Animal Adventure area and spread to a shop and cafe.

Staff quickly moved the animals to safety but an aardvark and four meerkats are thought to have died.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. Eight people were also treated for minor injuries.

Image copyright Reuters

London Zoo said in a statement: "We have keepers living on site and they, along with our security team, responded incredibly quickly to move animals to safe locations within their enclosures."

It is not yet known how the fire started.