Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast out in 'force' at European premiere

The Star Wars cast have attended the European premiere of The Last Jedi at London's Royal Albert Hall.

British actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, and Mark Hamill, who stars as the legendary Luke Skywalker, were there enjoying the atmosphere.

They were joined by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry too.

Ayshah caught up with the stars of the movie as they all walked the glamorous red carpet.

Take a look!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in cinemas on Thursday 14 December.