Snow: We want your photos

Image copyright Getty Images

With more snow expected we want your pictures of the white stuff.

It's already been falling in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Northern England and is set to continue.

Are you sledging, building a snowman or having a snowball fight?

Whichever way you're making the most of it let us know and send us a photo.

And of course don't forget to take care and wrap up warm out there!

Send your pictures to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your picture on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.