DanTDM tops 2017 YouTube rich list

8th Place (tied) - Smosh and Ryan ToysReview: It has been a year of ups and downs for Ian Hecox, now the only member of comedy channel Smosh. His best friend and comedy partner Anthony Padilla decided to leave this year to create his own channel. Despite this sad news, Smosh has still been incredibly successful bringing in £8.2m! Tied with Smosh is six year-old Ryan, who is the face of Ryans ToyReview, a channel that has over 10m subscribers!