DanTDM tops 2017 YouTube rich list
Forbes magazine has announced who this year's highest-earning YouTubers are - has your favourite star made the cut?
-
Getty Images
1st Place - Daniel Middleton: DanTDM (or The Diamond Minecraft) has topped the list this year, earning a grand total of £12.3m! The British vlogger has over 16m subscribers and is best known for his Minecraft videos.
-
Getty Images
2nd Place - Evan Fong: Evan's channel, VanossGaming, has over 21m subscribers, and has earned him a cool £11.6m this year!
-
Getty Images
3rd Place - Dude Perfect: Friends Coby, Cory, Cody and... Tyler (we bet that gets confusing) created their sports channel together after meeting at college. Their basketball stunts have won them 24m subscribers, and they have made £10.5m this year alone!
-
Getty Images
4th Place (tied) - Mark Fischbach and Logan Paul: Mark runs a YouTube channel called Markiplier. The third highest earning gaming channel on the list, Mark took home £9.3m this year. Logan Paul moved to LA at the age of 19 to follow his dream of becoming a social media entertainer. His hard work has paid off as he also made £9.3 this year.
-
Getty Images
6th Place - Felix Kjellberg: PewDiePie made £9m in 2017, but he has been in trouble this year for using anti-Semitic and racist terms in his videos. This has led to lots of people criticising him on social media, and to being dropped by Disney. Despite this, his channel still has the most subscribers on YouTube - over 58m.
-
Getty Images
7th Place - Jake Paul: If this face looks familiar to you, then it won't come as a surprise to find out that Jake is the little brother of fellow YouTube highest earner Logan Paul. Jake is snapping at the heels of his older brother, having raked in £8.6m this year. Like his brother, Jake first found fame on the short video platform Vine.
-
Getty Images
8th Place (tied) - Smosh and Ryan ToysReview: It has been a year of ups and downs for Ian Hecox, now the only member of comedy channel Smosh. His best friend and comedy partner Anthony Padilla decided to leave this year to create his own channel. Despite this sad news, Smosh has still been incredibly successful bringing in £8.2m! Tied with Smosh is six year-old Ryan, who is the face of Ryans ToyReview, a channel that has over 10m subscribers!
-
Getty Images
10th Place - Lilly Singh: Lilly is the only woman to be featured on the list of top earning YouTubers this year, and she has come first in Forbes Magazine 2017 list of Top Influencers in entertainment. Her comedy channel has over 12m subscribers and earned her £7.8m this year alone!
