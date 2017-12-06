The Big Question
The Big Question: Why do onions make you cry?
Ever wondered why we cry when we chop onions, even if you’re not sad at all?
What was the first dinosaur?
There are lots of different species of dinosaur but which one was the first?
How is a banana a berry but a strawberry isn't?
Now that's a berry good question!
The Big Question: How are roads named?
This week's Big Question is all about road names
Who invented Valentine's Day?
The Big Question is "Who invented Valentine's Day and why?"
How are fireworks made?
It's Chinese New Year and often celebrated with fireworks so it's time to find out the answer!
How big is space?
Have you ever stopped to wonder just how big space really is? And how do you measure it?
Who invented LEGO?
This week we're getting to the bottom of who invented the LEGO brick...
Who invented the selfie?
Whitney has been finding out how the selfie has been around a lot longer than you might think.
Does the sound of your voice change in space?
We asked astronaut and scientist Tim Peake to explain...
Can we bring dinosaurs back?
Could Jurassic Park be a reality, or is it all just science fiction?! We asked a dinosaur expert to help...
How do you measure a mountain?
In this week's Big Question we are finding out how you measure a mountain, and how accurate the measurements are.
How do we predict the weather?
We asked a top weather forecaster to help explain...
How does carbon dating work?
In this week's Big Question Joshua asks how scientists work out how old things are.
When will we be able to travel at warp speed?
We got Nasa to explain... and it turns out it's quite complicated.
What's the fruity difference?
What's the difference between tangerines, clementines and satsumas?
How is a Formula 1 car different to a family car?
What's so special about Formula 1 cars? Newsround asked a racing expert to answer our big question.
The Big Question: Send us your questions
We want to know the BIG questions you want answered! Send us your thoughts.