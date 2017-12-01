Biggest ever flying animal could only walk at birth, archaeologists discover

We now know a bit more about an ancient flying reptile which was around at the same time as dinosaurs.

The largest collection of fossilised pterosaur eggs has been discovered in China.

There were over 200 of them!

Pterosaurs first existed 225 million years ago, but became extinct along with the dinosaurs about 65 million years ago.

It's thought they're one of the biggest ever flying animals.

From the fossils we can tell that when they hatched they could walk but they couldn't fly straight away so they needed their parents to look after them.

Scientists say knowing this is a pretty big deal as it helps us understand their life cycle.

What an egg-cellent discovery!