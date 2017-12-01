Brave teen wants us all to "choose kind"

A teenager with a facial disfigurement is asking other young people to "choose kind".

Marcus, who is 13, was bullied at primary school because of the way he looks.

He now wants to help other children in the UK who are going through the same thing by showing how important it is to be kind.

The charity Changing Faces has found nearly half of young people with a disfigurement are bullied at school.

Almost 90% say their primary school couldn't stop it.

Marcus visited Newsround with Phyllida from Changing Faces, who helped him when he was bullied, to share his story.