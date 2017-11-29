Avengers: Infinity War official trailer teases epic showdown

Audiences around the world have been given their first look at the trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The Marvel superhero movie sees the Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle the evil Thanos, who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones.

The clip was unveiled on US show 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday, and racked up hundreds of thousands of views in minutes online.

Take a look now at Thor, Iron Man and friends in action!

'Avengers: Infinity War' will be released in the UK on April 27 2018.