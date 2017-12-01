Everything you need to know about the Royal wedding so far

Media playback is unsupported on your device Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk about their engagement

Prince Harry is going to marry his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle, who he has been dating since July 2016.

Clarence House has announced that the ceremony will happen next spring.

Prince Harry said that he was "delighted to announce" the news of their engagement and that he had got the approval of Meghan's parents.

Meghan's parents said: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry." They added that their relationship "is a source of great joy for us as parents".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meghan and Prince Harry have been dating since July 2016

"We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh - Prince Harry's grandparents - are also said to be "delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness".

What will happen on the big day?

Image copyright PA Image caption St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle has seen many major royal events and is the burial site of Henry VIII and Charles I

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to tie the knot next May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

In an official statement, St George's Chapel is described as "an incredibly special place" for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry's spokesman continued, saying that they plan to create a day that "reflects who they are as a couple".

St George's Chapel is a private part of Windsor Castle, but members of the public will still be involved in the wedding. The couple are currently talking about how they can make that happen.

What happens next?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan will need to do a few things now to prepare for the big day

In order to marry Prince Harry, Meghan will need to be baptised and confirmed into the Church of England.

She will also prepare to become a British citizen over the next few years. She will stay as a US citizen for now.

Meghan is giving up her work as an actress and will concentrate on charity work.

The couple carried out their first official engagement together in Nottingham.

Hundreds of people turned out to see them.