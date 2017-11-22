Mammoth fails to sell at auction in Sussex

Image copyright Gareth Fuller / PA Image caption The Mammoth skeletons were all found together buried near Tomsk in Siberia which is in Russia, in 2002

Four mammoth skeletons found buried together in Siberia are still looking for a new home after failing to sell at auction.

The group of not so woolly mammoth skeletons include a rare one-year-old baby male.

It was thought that the prehistoric quartet would bring in around £400,000 pounds.

But it seems demand for a family of mammoth skeletons isn't as high as hoped and bids only reached £240,000.

Summers Place auctions said it was the first time ever a 'family' like this had been for sale and would still take offers on the bones.

Errol Fuller, curator at Summers Place auction house, said: "Sadly, although there had been interest, none of the museums had managed to get the required funding in time and felt they were unable to bid."

To be fair you would need a museum for these guys, the largest one is 7ft 10 in!

Image caption Rupert van der Werff, a natural history specialist at the auction house, said the bones originally arrived in 16 boxes and putting them together was like "doing a rather difficult 3D puzzle".

It's thought that the family died around 12,000 to 16,000 years ago, a genuine piece of the Ice Age!

So if you have a few hundred thousand pounds knocking around in your piggy bank, why not treat yourself!

Or they could make a nice Christmas present...