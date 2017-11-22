Jack Maynard leaves I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Image copyright Joel Anderson Image caption He was the first ever YouTuber to join I’m A Celebrity.

YouTuber Jack Maynard has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

This is because he's been accused of racism and homophobia in some old tweets which he wrote back in 2012.

The tweets, which have been deleted, resurfaced online while Jack's been in the I'm a Celebrity jungle.

His representative says he's "ashamed" of those tweets, and he now realises that the language used was "completely unacceptable".

A statement from his publicist said: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to.

Jack appeared on Tuesday's show, but presenters Ant and Dec revealed he had left the jungle, telling viewers they couldn't vote for him in Wednesday's Bushtucker Trial.

He has more than 1.2m subscribers to his YouTube channel and is the younger brother of singer Conor Maynard.