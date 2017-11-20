Road safety week: Stay safe out there!

It's road safety week and we take a look at all different aspects of road safety with some great tips for both children and their grown ups!

Road safety message from some 'animated' young people!

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch the kids getting animated about road safety

A few years ago , Aardman Animation, the guys behind Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit teamed up with some road safety charities and the government to get kids to come up with animated road safety messages.

Martin loves a bit of stop start animation and being safe around roads, so obviously Newsround sent him to find out some more.

Kids sing against stupid driving

Media playback is unsupported on your device Ricky meets the kids involved...

One of the worst places for bad driving on our roads can unfortunately sometimes be right outside the school gates!

Worst of all, that means it's a lot of Mums and Dads who are doing the bad driving and being dangerous.

This group of school children were sick of the problems on the road outside their school, they decided to do something about it.

With the help of a professional film crew, they made a song to try and get parents to straighten up their driving.

Brandon's Story

Media playback is unsupported on your device Brandon's story

In 2015, Ayshah went to speak to Brandon, who was injured in a traffic accident.

His injuries affected his brain and how it works.

Brandon spent more than a year recovering and it made him miss a lot of school.

Watch the video to hear about Brandon's story and his road safety message...

Even robots want safe roads too! Sort of...

Media playback is unsupported on your device Take a look at these new traffic cops with a difference...

Ok so maybe not all robots... But these robot traffic cops definitely want safe roads.

These giant solar-powered robots were watching over streets in the city of Kinchasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The robo-cops let drivers know when it is safe to go by using red and green lights on their rotating arms.

As well as this they also have a number of security cameras on them, which allow the police to keep an eye on the roads and make sure there is no trouble.