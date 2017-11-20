West Brom sack manager Tony Pulis after Chelsea defeat

Image copyright PA

Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Brom manager after nearly three years in charge.

The club were beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea on Saturday, leaving them a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

West Brom won their first three games of the season but have not won another match since 22 August.

The club's Chairman John Williams said: "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing."

Assistant Head Coach Gary Megson (pictured left) has agreed to take charge of the first-team until further notice

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours," he added.

Pulis is the fifth manager to be sacked by a Premier League club this season following Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace), Ronald Koeman (Everton), Craig Shakespeare (Leicester), and Slaven Bilic (West Ham).