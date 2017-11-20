Image copyright MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS Image caption This is one of the new photos of the Queen and Prince Philip released to mark their 70th wedding anniversary

The Queen and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage on 20 November.

The bells of Westminster Abbey in London, where they married in 1947, will ring to mark the occasion.

The royal couple will mark Monday's platinum wedding anniversary with a private dinner with family and friends at Windsor Castle.

Royal Mail has issued a set of six commemorative stamps, featuring the couple's engagement and wedding.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Elizabeth, as she was known in 1947, and the Duke of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace for a glimpse of the couple

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are the first royal couple to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

When they married, the then Princess Elizabeth was 21-years-old while her groom, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, was 26.