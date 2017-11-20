Strictly Come Dancing: Jonnie Peacock latest celebrity to leave

Image copyright BBC/PA

Jonnie Peacock is the eighth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, after facing Debbie McGee in the dance off at Blackpool.

The Paralympic gold medallist and his professional partner Oti Mabuse were up against Debbie and Giovanni in the dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again - Debbie and Giovanni did their samba and Jonnie and Oti performed their tango.

In the judges vote, Craig, Darcy, and Bruno all decided to save Debbie and Giovanni.

Head Judge Shirley said she agreed with her fellow judges and would have also saved Debbie and Giovanni.

Image copyright BBC/PA

When asked by Tess if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Jonnie said: "I think it's been an absolute honour to be the first disabled person and I want to thank each and every one of you for judging me as an equal. That's what I want. I... hope it paves the way for more people to come through and I think they may be able to stick their bum under a bit better than me!"

Oti added: "Jonnie is not only an inspiration but he represents so much more. If anybody wants to do anything, if you put your mind to it then you can achieve it and that's what he represents."