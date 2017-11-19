New stamps for the Queen's wedding anniversary

Image copyright EPA Image caption Commemorative stamps from the Royal Mail feature the royal couple's engagement and wedding photos

Congratulations to the Queen and Prince Philip!

They'll be celebrating 70 years of marriage on Monday.

To mark the occasion, a new portrait has been released of the two of them, as well as a set of six stamps.

Image copyright MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS

Seventy years of marriage is known as a platinum anniversary, and they'll be celebrating with a family dinner at Windsor Castle.

The Queen and Prince Philip got married back in 1947 and are the first royal couple to celebrate 70 years of marriage.