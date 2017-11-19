New stamps for the Queen's wedding anniversary
Congratulations to the Queen and Prince Philip!
They'll be celebrating 70 years of marriage on Monday.
To mark the occasion, a new portrait has been released of the two of them, as well as a set of six stamps.
Seventy years of marriage is known as a platinum anniversary, and they'll be celebrating with a family dinner at Windsor Castle.
The Queen and Prince Philip got married back in 1947 and are the first royal couple to celebrate 70 years of marriage.