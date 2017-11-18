Trump thinks again about elephant trophies

Image copyright Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has paused his decision to let elephant trophies into the US.

Elephant trophies are things like the tusks of elephants, which hunters keep to show off their hunting skills.

Since 2014 it has been illegal to bring trophies from certain African countries into the US

But last week President Trump announced that he was going to change that and let people do it.

Lots of people were shocked and very angry.

The reversal of the ban has upset many people who thought it would encourage hunters to carry on harming elephants, which is already a species under threat of extinction in some places.

Two of Donald Trump's sons have been on hunting trips in the past and pictures began to resurface on social media of them posing with dead animals.

Now Donald Trump has gone back on his decision and put a pause on the change to the law, saying he needs more time to study the evidence.