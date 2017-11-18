Children in Need raises record on-the-night total

Image caption Blue Peter presenters past and present competed for the Strictly glitterball

Children in Need raised over £50 million during the live show last night - smashing the record for the most money raised on the night.

The five-hour programme was presented by Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan and Marvin and Rochelle Humes.

Viewers were treated to a sing-a-long with the EastEnders cast, a teaser of the Doctor Who Christmas show and even a special Blue Peter version of Strictly Come Dancing!

There was also music from Rita Ora, The Vamps and Jason Derulo.

All across the country, kids did their own thing to help raise money - and you sent us pictures from all your amazing events!