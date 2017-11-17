Children in Need: Your photos
You've been sending us your pics as you raise money and wear your best bear ears, spotty tops and fancy dress!
Jacob's joined Team Pudsey to support Children in Need. That's why he's got such a big smile on his face!
8-year-old Jessica's dressed up as Pudsey's friend Blush. She looks grrrr-eat AND she'll be toasty all day!
Woof! Hannah's dogs are wearing Children in Need ties - don't they look smart! Pudsey pooches are go!
Ethan and Bobby's outfits are spot on! Looking good guys!
Sonny has cooked up these 'bear buns' with his mum and brother for a bake sale at school. Don't worry they don't have any bears in them, they just look like Pudsey! Sweet!
Paisley Anne and Lilah-Rae make tremendous teds as they rock Pudsey ears for charity.
William's got an interesting school uniform...oh hang on he's in fancy dress! Today he's the lead singer of Europe, a band which was popular in the 1980s. What a fab hair do!
Cienna's going dotty for Children in Need. She looks bow-tiful in that super spotty dress!
Is that Amelia or Pudsey bear?! We love those fluffy ears!
