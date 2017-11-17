Children in Need: Your photos

  • 17 November 2017

You've been sending us your pics as you raise money and wear your best bear ears, spotty tops and fancy dress!

  • Jacob BBC

    Jacob's joined Team Pudsey to support Children in Need. That's why he's got such a big smile on his face!

  • Jessica BBC

    8-year-old Jessica's dressed up as Pudsey's friend Blush. She looks grrrr-eat AND she'll be toasty all day!

  • Dogs in ties BBC

    Woof! Hannah's dogs are wearing Children in Need ties - don't they look smart! Pudsey pooches are go!

  • Ethan and Bobby BBC

    Ethan and Bobby's outfits are spot on! Looking good guys!

  • Bear buns BBC

    Sonny has cooked up these 'bear buns' with his mum and brother for a bake sale at school. Don't worry they don't have any bears in them, they just look like Pudsey! Sweet!

  • Paisley Anne and Lilah-Rae BBC

    Paisley Anne and Lilah-Rae make tremendous teds as they rock Pudsey ears for charity.

  • William BBC

    William's got an interesting school uniform...oh hang on he's in fancy dress! Today he's the lead singer of Europe, a band which was popular in the 1980s. What a fab hair do!

  • Cienna BBC

    Cienna's going dotty for Children in Need. She looks bow-tiful in that super spotty dress!

  • Amelia BBC

    Is that Amelia or Pudsey bear?! We love those fluffy ears!

