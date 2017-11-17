Breathtaking photos from Durham light festival

The UK's largest light festival launched this week and the pictures are stunning!

  • Trees are lit up with blue and purple light against the night sky. Matthew Andrews

    Lumiere launched this week in the city of Durham and it is the UK's largest light festival! Have you ever seen blue trees? Wow! This display is called Frequencies by artist Kari Kola.

  • A string of bright, white light hangs over a still river, held on either side in a forest of autumnal trees. Matthew Andrews

    The show is produced by an arts charity called Artichoke and the festival is open from 4:30pm to 11pm every evening. This may look like a rope bridge made of light but it's a work art called White Line, by artist Adam Frelin.

  • Pink, yellow, blue and purple curved glass is suspended in the air in a large church. Light shines through throwing colour all over the walls. Matthew Andrews

    Thousands of people come from all over to see the amazing light displays. This picture shows What Matters by artists Shuster and Moseley...

  • Pink, yellow, blue and purple curved glass is suspended in the air in a large church. Light shines through from a window. Matthew Andrews

    ...Here's a close up of part of it. Look at the way the light shines through the window in this church. We can see pink and gold but what colours can you see?

  • A structure shaped like an detailed crown, covered in loads of different light bulbs in different colours. Matthew Andrews

    There are 29 artworks in total, all around the city. This structure is called Dome and Arches and it is by Luminarie de Cagna. Don't you think it almost looks like a carousel of light!

  • Children and adults play with sticks with bulbs at the end, throwing light displays over one another. Matthew Andrews

    Sometimes you can take part in the art! These guys look like they're having fun with this one - it's called Colour by Light by Floating Pictures...

  • People sit on benches shining with bright blue light. Matthew Andrews

    ...and this one, which is called Lightbench by Bernd Spiecker, LBO. I hope those benches don't get hot and burn their bottoms!

  • A long exposure shows a detailed thread of light shaped like flowers in a dark forest. Matthew Andrews

    The festival brings together artists from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Spain, Holland, Sweden and Finland! This photograph shows part of an exhibit called For the Birds. It's like an invisible person waving a sparkler!!

  • A light display looks as if it has drawn a man and woman dancing in a house, a streetlight, a man on a bicycle and a tree. Matthew Andrews

    This display looks like a someone has drawn it with a pencil made of light! In fact it is called Drawn in Light and it is by the artist Ralf Westerhof.

  • Straight beams of light in blue, red and green wrap around trees in a forest. Matthew Andrews

    We think this display looks like colourful fences, or even magical scarves for trees! What do you think? It is called Horizontal Interference and it's by Katarzyna Malejka & Joachim Slugocki.

  • A bright white heart shines and appears to float in midair in a building that has purple and pink light illuminating it. On the top of the building are the words 'Know Thyself'. Matthew Andrews

    This last one is a head scratcher. How is this amazing heart floating in the air? It's called Know Thyself by the artist Finola Finn. However the artist has managed it, we think it looks beautiful.

