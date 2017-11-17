Breathtaking photos from Durham light festival
The UK's largest light festival launched this week and the pictures are stunning!
Lumiere launched this week in the city of Durham and it is the UK's largest light festival! Have you ever seen blue trees? Wow! This display is called Frequencies by artist Kari Kola.
The show is produced by an arts charity called Artichoke and the festival is open from 4:30pm to 11pm every evening. This may look like a rope bridge made of light but it's a work art called White Line, by artist Adam Frelin.
Thousands of people come from all over to see the amazing light displays. This picture shows What Matters by artists Shuster and Moseley...
...Here's a close up of part of it. Look at the way the light shines through the window in this church. We can see pink and gold but what colours can you see?
There are 29 artworks in total, all around the city. This structure is called Dome and Arches and it is by Luminarie de Cagna. Don't you think it almost looks like a carousel of light!
Sometimes you can take part in the art! These guys look like they're having fun with this one - it's called Colour by Light by Floating Pictures...
...and this one, which is called Lightbench by Bernd Spiecker, LBO. I hope those benches don't get hot and burn their bottoms!
The festival brings together artists from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Spain, Holland, Sweden and Finland! This photograph shows part of an exhibit called For the Birds. It's like an invisible person waving a sparkler!!
This display looks like a someone has drawn it with a pencil made of light! In fact it is called Drawn in Light and it is by the artist Ralf Westerhof.
We think this display looks like colourful fences, or even magical scarves for trees! What do you think? It is called Horizontal Interference and it's by Katarzyna Malejka & Joachim Slugocki.
This last one is a head scratcher. How is this amazing heart floating in the air? It's called Know Thyself by the artist Finola Finn. However the artist has managed it, we think it looks beautiful.
