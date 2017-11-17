Marley Dias: the 13-year old making a splash in the adult world

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marley Dias is the youngest member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list which was released this week

Say hello to Marley Dias - this 13 year old is getting noticed all over the world.

When she was 11 she launched a campaign called #1000blackgirlbooks and she has collected more than 9,000 books that have been donated to schools and libraries around the United States.

This week she's been named as the youngest person on a list of the most influential people in the world under the age of 30.

So let's find out a bit more about her.....

Who is Marley Dias?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marley was invited to speak at the WE Day United Nations event in Madison Square Gardens, New York

Growing up, Marley always enjoyed reading.

However, she was frustrated by the lack of books about black girls in her school.

She felt it was important that the books she read were diverse and that they should reflect who she was, and not just certain groups of people.

When she told her mother about her frustration, her mum suggested she do something about it.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marley was inspired to collect one thousand books with black girl main characters after her mum, Dr Janice Johnson Dias, asked her what she would like to do to change things

So Marley decided to ask people to donate one thousand books that feature black girls as the main character, so that she could share them with schools and libraries in the United States.

Her campaign was so successful, that she has now collected over 9,000 books in total. She has also been invited to speak at big events and on television chat shows.

Next year she will be releasing a book she wrote herself called "Marley Dias Gets It Done - And So Can You".

What is the Forbes '30 Under 30' list?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Previous members of the 30 Under 30 list include Star Wars actor John Boyega (left), campaigner Malala Yousafzai (centre) and YouTuber Lilly Singh (right)

Forbes is a big American magazine that writes about lots of things, but in particular it writes about business.

Each year they announce a list of 600 people they believe are successful who are also under thirty years old - 30 people in 20 different types of job.

The list is really famous. It was first published in 2011.

It gives credit to young people who are doing great things already and could go on to do more amazing things in the future.

In the past, it has included people like Star Wars actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, campaigner Malala Yousafzai and YouTuber Lilly Singh.

This year it has announced model Jourdan Dunn, YouTuber and gamer Markiplier and actress Yara Shaidi as winners.