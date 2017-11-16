Fantastic Beasts 2 name revealed: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption This photo shows they'll be some new characters joining the Fantastic Beasts cast in the new film.

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them has been announced by Warner Bros.

The new film will be called: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander in the previous film, has confirmed he will return, alongside actor Johnny Depp, as the dark wizard Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Professor Dumbledore.

New characters have also been revealed such as Newt's older brother, Theseus Scamander and his fiancée, Leta Lestrange who was hinted at in the first film.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption The film will be released next year.

Characters from the previous film such as detective Tina Goldstein, her sister Queenie and muggle/no-maj Jacob Kowalski, have also confirmed to return.

The film will take place in New York, Paris and London, and will move deeper into a darker time for the wizarding world.

Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling, has written the script for the new film, which will be released in November next year.