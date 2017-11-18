Are Prince William and Harry in the new Star Wars film?

Image copyright BBC/

They wouldn't be the first royals to appear in the Star Wars franchise.

Who could forget Leia, Princess of Alderaan, played by Carrie Fisher.

But if reports Princes Williams and Harry will be appearing in Star Wars: The Last Jedi are true, it would be the first real-life Royals for the Galatic Empire.

John Boyega, who plays Finn in the film, talked about filming with the princes in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Back in April, Kensington Palace posted some pictures on social media, showing the brothers visiting the film's set on a visit to Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

They certainly appeared to be having a great time there, posing with John Boyega, Daisy Ridley who plays Rey, Mark Hamill, who stars as the one and only Luke Sykwalker, and director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Tweeting from a galaxy far far away!

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Who wouldn't love a hug from Chewwie?

But now John Boyega, says that William and Harry didn't just visit the set for a look around, and a hug with Chewbacca!

In an interview for the magazine's website, he said that the princes actually dressed as stormtroopers and filmed a scene!

So where can you see them? As they'll be hidden under stormtrooper masks and body armour, it won't be easy.

But look out for them in the scene where Boyega's charatcer Finn is being guarded after he's capture when fighting against the evil First Order.

Some of those stormtrooper might have a bit of a regal air about them.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption With stormtrooper costumes providing such good camouflage, it won't be easy to spot the Royals.

Maybe William and Harry were able to take some tips from their own Royal Security guards to get into character.

Kensington Palace, who speak on behalf of the Royal Family haven't confirm the news.

But if the report from John Boyega are true they're not the only famous faces making a surprise appearance behind the stroomtrooper mask.

Tom Hardy is also said to be playing one, and Take That singer Gary Barlow has said he's also got a role - but not as a stormtrooper!

James Bond actor Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance in the last Star Wars film The Force Awakens, so you never know what other celebrities might be making cameos in The Last Jedi

So keep your eyes peeled when the film comes out on 15 December!