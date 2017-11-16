Elephant trophy ban reversed in US

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trump's administration have lifted a ban on the important of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia

President Trump's administration is planning to reverse a ban on importing the remains of endangered elephants, hunted for entertainment, into the United States.

The remains are often referred to by hunters as 'trophies', and they mostly come from Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The reversal of the ban by has upset many people who believe this will encourage hunters to continue to harm elephants who are currently endangered.

However, the US Fish and Wildlife Service - the part of the US government responsible for nature and wildlife - claims that "legal, well-regulated sport hunting" can be helpful to the conservation of the species.

What is a 'trophy'?

Elephant 'trophies' are parts of the animal, normally tusks, that hunters keep to show off their hunting abilities.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some are worried that the lifting of this ban will encourage more people to hunt elephants

African elephants have been listed as threatened under the US Endangered Species Act since 1978.

In 2014, President Obama's administration banned the import of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe.

They did this because they believed that Zimbabwe was not managing legal hunting in the country well enough.

In an official statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, they said that this ban will now be lifted as they believe that legal sporting would put "much-needed revenue back into conservation".

However, many people are concerned that lifting this ban on trophy imports will encourage more hunting and endanger the species further.