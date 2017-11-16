Have you experienced bullying in online game streams?

A report released earlier this year revealed that 64% of young people have experienced some form on bullying while playing a game online.

Lots of young people use live streaming websites, such as Twitch and YouTube, to broadcast themselves playing games. These sites say you have to be aged 13 to use join.

Viewers watch the streams and often use the chat feature to interact with other gamers.

But sometimes they leave nasty comments about the person playing the game.

These kids told Newsround how it affected them.