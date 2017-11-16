What is 'raiding' in the world of online game streams?

If you watch live stream gaming online, or maybe even run stream yourself, you might have seen have experienced or taken part in raiding.

It's when one live stream gamer encourages their followers to visit another user's stream to watch or comment on it.

It can often be a nice gesture, giving users who only have a few viewers a boost. But other times it becomes a way to attack other users, and get large numbers of followers to make nasty comments.

We asked YouTube live streamer Vikkstar123 how it often happens...