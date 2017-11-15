Zoella says sorry over old offensive tweets

Image copyright PA

Vlogger Zoella has apologised for some old tweets that used offensive language about gay people.

Several tweets that Zoella posted on Twitter between 2009-2012 have been criticised for containing unpleasant comments about gay people and overweight people.

Zoella apologised on Wednesday afternoon, adding she "would never say those things now".

In a statement posted on Twitter she said : "Obviously that is not who I am today and I'd like to think I'm a little older and wiser! I'm not perfect and I've never claimed to be, I'm only human!"

She also said that some of her tweets were taken out of context and referred to TV shows she was watching.