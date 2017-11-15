Who's in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2017?

  • 15 November 2017

Who is in I'm A Celebrity this year? We’ve pulled together your guide to who you will be seeing in the jungle from Sunday.

  Group shot

    I'm A Celebrity kicks off again on Sunday - so we’ve pulled together your guide to who you will be seeing in the jungle...

  Jack Maynard

    Jack Maynard is a YouTuber with 1.2 million subscribers - and is also little brother to singer-songwriter, Conor Maynard. Jack will be the first ever YouTuber to leave his camera behind and swap it for all the creepy crawlies that the I’m A Celeb jungle has to offer.

  Georgia Toffolo

    Known to her friends as ‘Toff’, Georgia Toffolo is famous by becoming a hit on the show Made in Chelsea. She hates mice and rats, so will be in for a tough time in the jungle...

  Jenny McAlpine

    Finally getting her chance to leave the cobbles behind for a little while, Jennie McAlpine (better known as Fizz Brown on Coronation Street) has wanted to go Down Under and be a part of I’m A Celebrity for years!

  Amir Khan

    World champion boxer Amir Khan is one of the stars who'll be taking on the jungle this year. Let’s hope he doesn’t go head-to-head with any kangaroos out in Australia!

  Shappi Khorsandi

    Comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi says she'll most miss her cats and cups of tea when she's in the jungle.

  Stanley Johnson

    The oldest camper this year, Stanley Johnson is the dad of famous politician Boris Johnson. He probably doesn't know quite what he's let himself in for though - as he'd admitted to never watching an episode of the show before!

  Vanessa White

    It was rumoured that The Saturdays signer, Vanessa White, had signed up to the show months before her arrival at Brisbane Airport. Could we see Jack and Vanessa entertaining their campmates with a song or two around the campfire?

  Jamie Lomas

    Jamie is best known for his work on Hollyoaks, which he left earlier this year. He says he'll miss his kids most when he's in the jungle and says that he's "nervous" about taking part in the show. Sounds about right!

  Rebekah Vardy

    Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester and England footballer Jamie Vardy, has said she's already started having nightmares about bugs crawling on her feet!

  Dennis Wise

    Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise is most worried about being stuck in small spaces in the jungle. He was a fiery character on the pitch - so sparks might fly in the jungle...

