Children in Need: All you need to know!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Earlier this week, Pudsey switched on the Christmas lights in Covent Garden with the help of Kylie Minogue and Charlotte Tilbury

Children in Need returns to our screens this week and we can't wait!

Here is the lowdown on what to expect from this year's show.

Children in Need is an annual show broadcast by the BBC that raises money for charities that help children around the UK.

Last year there was a record number of donations, with over £60 million pounds raised! Will they be able to beat that record again this year?

When is it on?

The show will be on BBC One this Friday 17th November at 7:30pm.

Who will be hosting?

Image copyright f Image caption The Children in Need 2017 presenter line up

Graham Norton will be presenting this year along with Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Ade Adepitan and Tess Daly.

What is happening?

Image caption Past and present Blue Peter presenters will take to the stage for a Strictly Come Dancing special

Every year promises lots of exciting events, with TV specials, performances, charity fundraisers and of course lots of skits and sketches.

This year, Blue Peter presenters from the past 60 years will be taking part in a Strictly Come Dancing special.

Former presenters Dianne-Louise Jordan and Konnie Huq will be performing, and so will current Blue Peter presenter - Radzi Chinyanganya.

The Eastenders cast will be taking on the West End, performing a selection of famous musical hits.

There will also be a one-off celebrity episode of TV quiz Weakest Link, presented by Anne Robinson, and Doctor Who fans are in for a treat with a sneak peek of this year's Christmas special.

Image caption Fans are excited to see a sneak peek of this year's Doctor Who Christmas special

There is loads more going on, including The One Show's charity Rickshaw Challenge, Ore Oduba dusting off his dancing shoes and performances from Rita Ora, and The Vamps.

You will also see stories from charities and children who have received support from Children in Need over the past year.

Katie Melua will also be performing this year's charity single, Fields of Gold.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katie Melua will perform this year's charity single, Fields of Gold

How much has Children in Need changed?

Children in Need first began in 1980, and was presented by Dame Esther Rantzen, Sue Lawley and Sir Terry Wogan.

Sir Terry would go on to present the show for more than 30 years. His last show was in 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Terry Wogan presenting Children in Need in 1981 (left) and in 2014 (right)

The first broadcast of Children in Need was very successful, and raised £1,000,000 for charity.

From then on, the charity television show was broadcast every year.

In total, the show has now raised over £800,000,000!

Pudsey Bear was first introduced in 1985 as a mascot. Originally he had dark brown fur, not yellow fur like he has today.

Image caption Joanna Lumley holds one of the original Pudsey Bears

This year, Joanna Lumley will present the second Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year Award.

This award was created in honour of Sir Terry, who passed away in 2016.

Last year the award was won by 11-year old Lauchlan Muir, for raising more than £10,000 for Children in Need.

You can read more about Children in Need here.