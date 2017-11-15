Snail invasion on Florida beach

Locals in Florida in the USA were amazed to see millions of cerith snails covering Fort De Soto Beach.

No one is sure why the snails have invaded this beach, but some believe they have come to look for food after Hurricane Irma washed them onto land.

The creator of this video, Michael McCarthy, filmed the scene by mounting a camera on a long pole so he could avoid treading on the snails.

Cerith snails are regularly found in this area, but rarely are this many of them seen together out of the sea.