What's happening in Zimbabwe?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The army in Zimbabwe took over the TV stations there and said they are angry at the way people around President Robert Mugabe are running the country

The army has taken over control in the country of Zimbabwe in Africa.

They say they are angry at the way people around President Robert Mugabe are running Zimbabwe and treating its people.

The move came after Mugabe sacked his deputy president, and instead tried to give his wife the job.

The army have said that Mugabe is safe but haven't said where he is.

Many people think that this could be the start of a takeover of power in Zimbabwe, after Mugabe has been in power for 37 years.

Where is Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe is a country in southern Africa.

It was taken over by Britain in the 1880s and named Southern Rhodesia.

Although far fewer white people lived there than black people, the country was dominated by a white minority who ran everything.

In the 1960s and 1970s, there was a lot of fighting as the white minority tried to keep power.

But groups representing the black majority won the war in 1980, and changed the country's name to Zimbabwe.

Who is Robert Mugabe?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years

Robert Mugabe is the country's president.

He was a key player in Zimbabwe's fight for independence.

After Zimbabwe gained independence, Mugabe became their first prime minister - and has led the country ever since.

Mugabe is a controversial figure, and many people in Zimbabwe and abroad are very critical of him because of the way he runs the country.

They say he is a dictator who completely controls Zimbabwe, and uses violence to get what he wants.

In the past he has been accused of fixing elections to make sure he stays in power.

He also has tight control over the media and what people are allowed to say.

But to some in Zimbabwe, he is a hero because he fought for independence.

What's it like to live in Zimbabwe?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These people in Zimbabwe had to eat bread given to them by charities because there is a big food shortage in the country

Since 2000, there has been serious food shortages in Zimbabwe and the country has become very poor.

This is because of two big reasons.

Robert Mugabe also brought in new rules that meant that many farms owned by white Zimbabweans were seized and given to black Zimbabweans who didn't have any land.

He did this because many black people in Zimbabwe felt that white people, who settled in the country when the British took power, stole their land.

But Mugabe's new rules led to a big fall in the production of food in the country.

This problem was made worse because the country has been hit by bad droughts and farmers struggled to grow food.

This has meant that Zimbabwe has become incredibly poor, and many people have left to find work in other countries.