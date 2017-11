Iceland may only be a tiny little country, but it has a pretty amazing landscape.

The small island has volcanoes, geysers, hot springs, lava fields, and of course the famous northern lights!

A team of filmmakers trekked across the country to capture the unique landscapes from the air.

Take a look at the video - Wow!

This footage is from the film 'The North Awakens' by Jonathan Besler, Kevin May and Florian Gampert.