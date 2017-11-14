Jacqueline Wilson to get a BAFTA

Jacqueline Wilson will receive a BAFTA Special Award for her contribution to children's TV.

She's sold over 40 million books in the UK and has been an author for 45 years.

Many of her books have been made into TV shows including: The Story of Tracy Beaker; The Dumping Ground; and Hetty Feather. Plus some of her stories have been made into films like Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum.

Jacqueline Wilson said: "I'm so pleased and proud to be given this very special award. I'm very much looking forward to the event and being able to celebrate with all the talented people who have made this possible."

In 2002, she was given an OBE for encouraging more kids to start reading.

She'll get the award at the British Academy Children's Awards on the 26th November.

Congratulations Jacqueline from everyone at Newsround!