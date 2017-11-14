Nasa astronaut Al Worden answers your questions

Former Nasa astronaut Al Worden is one of the few people to have travelled to the moon!

Al flew there in July 1971 as the command module pilot for the Apollo 15 mission.

As part of the mission he orbited the moon completely on his own for three days, while the other astronauts were down on the surface.

During his time alone he entered the Guinness record books as the "most isolated human being" ever - at times he was 2,235 miles away from the other astronauts on the moon.

He also holds another Guinness record for performing the very first deep space space-walk. Pretty impressive!

We asked you what you wanted to ask Al, and you sent in loads of questions. Have a look at what he had to say in the video above.