Meet the 15-year-old who organised a very special prom

Meet fifteen-year-old Lewis. He missed his school prom because he was in hospital.

He has the condition epilepsy, which gives him seizures, and says he often struggles to get through the day.

But because going to the prom is such a big occasion, Lewis was determined not to miss out.

So he organised his own mega-prom, and invited lots of other kids who missed out on their proms too!

He's been telling Ayshah all about it.

You can find out even more on 'My Life: My Big Prom' on Tuesday 14 November at 4.30pm on CBBC.