MTV EMAs 2017
It was a big night at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards! Check out some of the winners (spoiler alert: Taylor Swift is not one of them - she didn't win anything!!!)
Shawn Mendes scooped three awards this year including best artist! Good news for Shawn - bad news for his main rivals in the category, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran - two of the biggest stars on the planet! Shawn also bagged himself the best song award for his hit 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'. Plus he got the award for biggest fans... maybe that means all his fans are really tall??!
Stormzy, the grime MC from London performed and had the crowd jumping. He even arrived on stage in a police car before climbing out of the sun-roof to perform. Stormzy had plenty to jump around for - he won the award for best UK act! Lets hope all these awards don't make him 'too big for his boots'.... sorry... bad joke!
Ed Sheeran didn't go home empty handed, despite missing out on best artist. The international superstar took best live act. His house is probably getting a bit full of awards by now. ...Or maybe his awards have their own house... Who knows?!
Zayn may have left life 1D behind, but he's still pulling in the awards. This time it was for best look - a great award! Who cares if it isn't best artist or best video - looking good is still important! Gigi Hadid will no doubt be bursting with pride at her boyfriend's achievement....
Dua Lipa has continued her amazing year. She got best new artist - seeing off competition from American singer Khalid and fellow UK artist, Rag'n'Bone Man. Dua has already bagged a number of other awards this year and it's looking like we'll be hearing her name a lot next year too.
