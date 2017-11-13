Ronaldo welcomes baby Alana into the world

Image copyright Ronaldo / Instagram Image caption Smiles all round from Cristiano, Georgina, and Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend are clearly over the moon with the arrival of their daughter, Alana Martina.

The 32 year old footballer posted this picture in hospital on his Instagram and wrote 'Alana Martina is just born! We are all very happy!'

Ronaldo already has three children. His eldest, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is pictured in this latest post. This is his first child with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

He recently said 'Spending time with my children, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They've brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.'

Congratulations to him and his family from everyone at Newsround!