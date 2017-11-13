Strictly: Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke are voted off

Image copyright PA

Ruth Langsford is the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after facing Jonnie Peacock in the dance off.

TV presenter Ruth Langsford and her partner Anton Du Beke; and Paralympic gold medallist Jonnie Peacock and his professional partner Oti Mabuse, were the two couples with the least votes.

In the judges vote, Craig, Darcy, and Bruno all decided to save Jonnie and Oti.

Head Judge Shirley said she agreed with her fellow judges and would have also saved Jonnie and Oti.

Ruth was up against Jonnie Peacock

After being voted off, Ruth said: "I've absolutely loved it, even the judges' comments, even Craig's - he knows I love him really! And you Anton Du Beke, are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time."

The remaining eight couples will now pack their suitcases and head to Blackpool next week, when the show will be broadcast live from the world famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.